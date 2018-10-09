Join Milwaukee Riverkeeper as we cheer on the mighty salmon jumping up the Kletzsch Park Falls!

Thought salmon migrations were limited to the wilderness of the Pacific Northwest? Think again! Since the 1960’s, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has been stocking Lake Michigan with several species of salmon for Wisconsin anglers. But as Milwaukee’s weather and waters cool in the fall, salmon swim upriver to warmer streams to lay their eggs and spawn.

Explore Kletzsch Park with Rose Alvarez, Cleanup & Event Coordinator, as she tackles Milwaukee’s fish issues. Hike will begin and end in Kletzsch Park’s parking lot near Picnic Areas 5 & 7.