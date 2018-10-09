Dashcam video of high-speed pursuit released, police seek 1 suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWN DEER -- Brown Deer police released on Tuesday, Oct. 9 dashcam video of a police pursuit that unfolded earlier in the month. The search for one suspect in this incident is still ongoing.

According to Brown Deer police, around noon on Monday, Oct. 1, officers were trying to stop a stolen BMW, which fled, and the pursuit began, reaching speeds near 90 miles-per-hour. After a short distance, the driver lost control on a curve. One person ran away -- the second was taken into custody.

Police described the suspect still being sought as a male, black, in his late teens to early 20s, wearing all black — a black zip-up sweatshirt/jacket with a white T-shirt underneath. He has short hair on the sides that is a little longer on the top.

If you have information that could help in this investigation, you are urged to call Brown Deer police.

