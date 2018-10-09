From bobbles to hats, Bucks reveal giveaway items for 2018-19 season

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks released on Tuesday, Oct. 9 it slate of giveaway items for the 2018-19 season at Fiserv Forum. They include a Giannis Antetokounmpo bobblehead, “Malcolm on the Mantel,” three caps from the BMO Harris Bucks Custom Cap Series and more.

The giveaways will be given out at 11 Bucks games this season, with the first coming for the team’s home opener, and first regular season game at Fiserv Forum, on Oct. 19 vs. Indiana when all fans in attendance will receive a T-shirt and Rally Towel courtesy of Fiserv.

The complete Bucks giveaway schedule for the 2018-19 season is below:

Date Opponent Giveaway Sponsor Quantity Friday, Oct. 19 Indiana T-shirt & Rally Towel Fiserv All fans Wednesday, Nov. 14 Memphis Camo cap We Energies First 10,000 fans Wednesday, Dec. 19 New Orleans Malcom on the Mantel FOX Sports Wisconsin First 5,000 kids 14 and under Tuesday, Jan. 1 Detroit Toboggan Beanie FOX Sports Wisconsin First 10,000 fans Saturday, Jan. 5 Toronto Duffel Bag West Bend Insurance First 10,000 fans Friday, Jan. 25 Charlotte Youth Jersey Froedtert & MCW First 5,000 kids 14 and under Wednesday, Feb. 6 Washington Bucks Custom Cap Series #1 BMO Harris Bank First 10,000 fans Saturday, Feb. 23 Minnesota Bucks Custom Cap Series #2 BMO Harris Bank First 10,000 fans Sunday, March 17 Philadelphia Scarf Potawatomi All fans Saturday, April 6 Brooklyn Bucks Custom Cap Series #3 BMO Harris Bank First 10,000 fans Wednesday, April 10 Oklahoma City Fiserv Forum Giannis Antetokounmpo bobblehead Fiserv First 10,000 fans

PHOTO GALLERY

The BMO Harris Bucks Custom Cap Series collection, and the three artists who designed each cap – a current player, a former Buck and local college student – will be unveiled at a later date. To purchase tickets to any of the giveaway games this season at Fiserv Forum, or for more information on the Bucks 2018-19 giveaway schedule, visit bucks.com/giveaways.