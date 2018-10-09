Dodgers vs. Brewers: Game times set for start of NLCS at Miller Park

Posted 5:20 pm, October 9, 2018, by , Updated at 05:23PM, October 9, 2018

MILWAUKEE — The first pitch times are set for games 1 and 2 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS) between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers at Miller Park.

The Brewers tweeted out that game 1 will start at 7:09 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 12 and be seen on Fox Sports 1. Game 2 on Saturday, Oct. 13 will start at 3:09 p.m. — and be seen only on FOX6.

The NLCS will be covered exclusively by FS1 or FOX, while TBS will exclusively televise the ALCS.

