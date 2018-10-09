× Limited standing-room-only tickets available for rest of Packers season

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced on Tuesday, Oct. 9 the team has a limited amount of standing-room-only tickets available for the remaining games at Lambeau Field this season, starting with next Monday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The tickets, priced at $107 each (plus applicable fees), allow fans to stand in the area behind Sections 432s to 442s, on the fourth level of Lambeau Field’s South End. In addition to standing behind the seating sections in that area, game attendees can use the viewing platforms on either side of the sections. Concession stands and restrooms are readily available in the concourse area. The Shopko Gate is the recommended stadium entrance gate for standing-room-only tickets.

Tickets are currently available online. To access the page to purchase tickets, visit packers.com/tickets and click on individual games to view available tickets. The tickets will be listed as “Standing Room Only.” A limit of four per household has been established. Additionally, the tickets are not able to be resold on NFL Ticket Exchange.