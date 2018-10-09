× Mega Millions jackpot soars to a whopping $470M for Tuesday drawing

MILWAUKEE — Feeling a little bit lucky? You might want to consider plunking down some cash for the Mega Millions lottery.

The jackpot for the Tuesday night, Oct. 9 drawing is a whopping $470 million. The cash option is nothing to shake a stick at either — it’s $265 million.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play. Players may pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers — five different numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25 – or select Easy Pick/Quick Pick. You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing.

The jackpots start at $40 million and grow by a minimum of $5 million per draw each time the jackpot rolls.