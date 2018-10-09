× Police seek suspect involved in separate robbery incidents Tuesday morning

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a robbery suspect after two incidents on Tuesday morning, Oct. 9.

The first happened around 6:15 a.m., when a woman was warming up her vehicle near 87th and Villard. She said a suspect approached, displayed a firearm and demanded her property.

A short time later, police said a male victim waiting at a bus stop was robbed by the same suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD.