MILWAUKEE -- Unveiled this fall, a new art exhibit inspires, experiments and problem solves. At the Milwaukee Art Museum "Serious Play" also showcases design in mid-century America.

About Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America (website)

Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America explores the projects of over 40 designers who advocated for playfulness and whimsy within their creations for corporations, domestic interiors, and children. The exhibition presents play as a serious form of inspiration, experimentation, and problem solving. In midcentury America, such playful design occurred against the backdrop of a booming consumer market and as a counterbalance to Cold War–era anxiety. Furniture, toys, textiles, films, posters, ceramics are among the objects featured.

