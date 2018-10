BROOKFIELD — A train temporarily blocked the tracks across Barker Road, between Wynfield Lane and River Road, in Brookfield Tuesday morning, Oct. 9 following an engine fire.

City of Brookfield Fire extinguished and waited for the engine to cool. The train was then moved.

Train crossings at Barker and Brookfield Road are currently blocked due to a train engine fire. Plan alternative routes to @BCHS_SDE. — Brookfield Central HS (@BCHS_SDE) October 9, 2018

There were no injuries as a result of this incident and traffic is flowing normally.