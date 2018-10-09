UN Ambassador Nikki Haley resigns

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: United Nations (UN) Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks to the media ahead of the start of next weeks General Assembly meeting at the United Nations on September 20, 2018 in New York City. World leaders will converge at the UN for an annual week of high level discussions on global conflicts and other issues of concern to the world community. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley resigned Tuesday directly to President Donald Trump, according to a source familiar with her decision.
Axios was first to report the news.
This story is breaking and will be updated.