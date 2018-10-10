× $15/hour: Amazon looking for seasonal workers at Kenosha fulfillment centers

KENOSHA — Amazon is looking to fill 2,000 full- and part-time seasonal roles at its fulfillment centers in Kenosha — and a hiring event has been scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 13.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. (with the last event starting at 4:30 p.m.) at the Amazon Recruiting Office at 3501 120th Avenue in Kenosha (near 120th Avenue and 38th Street).

Job seekers can walk in, apply and receive a job offer on the spot. A news release indicates Amazon officials plan to make hundreds of on-the-spot offers on Saturday.

You can also apply online by CLICKING HERE.

You may recall, Amazon recently announced $15 per hour minimum wage for all associates beginning Nov. 1, and Amazon offers benefits for all associates as well, whether you’re full-time, part-time or seasonal.

To qualify for one of these positions, you must be at least 18 years old, and have a high school diploma or equivalent.