2-year-old taken to hospital after falling from 2nd-story window in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A toddler is recovering after falling from a second-story window in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

It happened on Oakes Road near Washington Avenue.

An initial investigation revealed the 2-year-old boy crawled on top of living room furniture and pushed the screen out, falling through the open window. The toddler was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.