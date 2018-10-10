Caught on camera: Bear hangs out on top of grocery store carts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAHOE CITY, Calif. -- A black bear was trying to do some last-minute shopping at a California grocery store.

Video shot in Tahoe City by a Placer County Sheriff's Office deputy, shows a black bear walking along and trying to pull out a shopping cart a local Safeway.

The officer recording the footage shines a light in its face to scare it off. The bear continues to struggle for a moment before giving up and walking away.

Police are using the incident as a reminder for folks across the region to stay vigilant as bears are getting ready to hibernate and are actively looking for food.