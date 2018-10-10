Charcoal for beauty? Jenna Sachs puts it to the test

Posted 10:00 pm, October 10, 2018, by , Updated at 10:01PM, October 10, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- Charcoal for beauty. Is the latest trend right for you? Jenna Sachs puts it to the test. A Contact 6 report, Sunday on FOX6 News at 10.