Halloween can be hazardous: Steps parents cane take to protect your little pumpkins

MILWAUKEE -- Halloween is approaching -- and if you and your family are going to celebrate the spooktacular holiday -- make sure everyone stays safe. Jodi O'Neill with Ebenezer Child Care joins Real Milwaukee to help parents avoid the holiday's potential dangers.
Costume selection:
Avoid flammable costumes.
Make sure kids can see and walk clearly.
If trick or treating at night, select brightly colored costumes.
Carving pumpkins:
Use pumpkin carving tools instead of knives.
Keep lit pumpkins away from flammables and little hands.
Trick or treating:
Never let kids go alone.
Kids should only visit homes where the lights are on.
Kids could consider carrying flashlights .
Parents should inspect all candy before kids consume it.