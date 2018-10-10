Halloween can be hazardous: Steps parents cane take to protect your little pumpkins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Halloween is approaching -- and if you and your family are going to celebrate the spooktacular holiday -- make sure everyone stays safe. Jodi O'Neill with Ebenezer Child Care joins Real Milwaukee to help parents avoid the holiday's potential dangers.

Costume selection:

Avoid flammable costumes.

Make sure kids can see and walk clearly.

If trick or treating at night, select brightly colored costumes.

Carving pumpkins:

Use pumpkin carving tools instead of knives.

Keep lit pumpkins away from flammables and little hands.

Trick or treating:

Never let kids go alone.

Kids should only visit homes where the lights are on.

Kids could consider carrying flashlights .

Parents should inspect all candy before kids consume it.