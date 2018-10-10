Sneak peek of highly anticipated ‘No Studios’ ahead of grand opening weekend 🎬

MILWAUKEE -- A highly anticipated and first-of-its-kind hub for creative arts is making its debut this weekend. Founded by Oscar-winning filmmaker and Milwaukee native, John Ridley, Nō Studios will bridge the arts and entertainment with shared work spaces, while also fostering 'socialization with a purpose.' Kasey spent the morning getting a sneak peek before it's unveiled to the public!
About Nō Studios (website)
The name NŌ STUDIOS is derived from 能 Nō, the Sino-Japanese root word for “skill” or “talent.” The English No is familiar to artists as they repeatedly confront and conquer it in pursuit of their craft.
NŌ STUDIOS offers a workspace and social environment for creatives and lovers of art. We are an inclusive community dedicated to the celebration of craftsmanship in all of its forms including visual art, film, spoken word, dance, poetry, writing, music, and design.
On Friday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. Nō Studios, in partnership with the Milwaukee Filmmaker Alliance’s diversity committee, will present a panel of Milwaukee-based female filmmakers focusing on inclusion in the industry. The presentation will be followed from 9–11 p.m. by film screenings and live music performances by local artists Shaddye, Melodic Prodigies and K-Stamp in No Studios’ gallery. These events are open to the public.
Saturday includes an open house opportunity for the public from 10 a.m.–5 p.m., when Milwaukeeans can take tours of the building and experience a variety of activities.
Colectivo coffee and pastry tasting (10 a.m.–12 p.m.) – Local coffee roaster Colectivo will serve as No Studios’ coffee provider, on the menu in the gallery lounge cocktail bar, in addition to wine, craft beers and cocktails.
Ice cream social (12–2 p.m.) – An opportunity to mingle with local artists and No Studios representatives.
Beer Tasting (2–4 p.m.) – A beer tasting with local craft brews.
The work of local Milwaukee filmmakers will be featured with short film screenings running throughout the weekend.
Art by three local artists—Della Wells, Katy Cowan and Sheila Held—will be on view during the opening. The Green Gallery is advising No Studios’ visual art programming.