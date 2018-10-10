× Jackpot for Mega Millions lottery jumps to whopping $548M

MILWAUKEE — There was no big winner in the Mega Millions lottery drawing on Tuesday, Oct. 9 — which means the jackpot has jumped to a whopping $548 million. The cash option isn’t bad either — standing at roughly $309 million.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were: 20-22-39-54-60, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play. Players may pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers — five different numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25 – or select Easy Pick/Quick Pick. You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing.

The jackpots start at $40 million and grow by a minimum of $5 million per draw each time the jackpot rolls.