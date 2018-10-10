Meet the comedian performing in one of the longest running one-man shows

MILWAUKEE -- Actor and comedian Peter Fogel, who will be performing a one-man show at the Broadway Theatre in Milwaukee's Third Ward, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the show.
About My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish and I’m in Therapy (website)
A visiting production at the Broadway Theatre Center. One of the longest running one-man shows in New York theater history!! Steve Solomon's smash hit comedy starring Peter Fogel, is inspired by Steve's hilarious family & all the people in his life whose sole purpose is to drive him into therapy.... and they succeeded! One part lasagna, one part kreplach, & two parts Prozac, you don't have to be Italian or Jewish to love this show.
All you need is to know what it feels like to leave a family dinner with heartburn & a headache!
More than 30 characters & voices are brought to life by the comic genius of star, actor/comedian Peter Fogel.