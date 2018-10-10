Melania Trump: Women accusing men should ‘show the evidence’

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 5: (AFP OUT) First Lady Melania Trump attends a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House March 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. The prime minister is on an official visit to the US until the end of the week. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump says women who make accusations of sexual abuse “need to be heard” and supported, but so do men.

She says when there are accusations there needs to be “really hard evidence” and accusers should “show the evidence.”

Mrs. Trump was interviewed on her Kenya trip by ABC, which aired portions Wednesday on “Good Morning America.” Asked whether she supports the MeToo movement. Mrs. Trump said, “I support the women, and they need to be heard. We need to support them. And, you know, also men, not just women.”

President Donald Trump, accused of sexual assault by numerous women over the years, has said it’s “a scary time” for men facing allegations from years ago, as with Brett Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh denied those, as has President Trump.