Milwaukee police need your help in search for missing siblings

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police are asking for your assistance in locating two missing children. They are siblings.

They were last seen in the area of 30th Street and St. Paul Avenue.

Police released the following descriptions.

14-year-old Guadalupe Gamboa is described as approximately 5' 01'' tall and has a red ponytail. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants. 11-year-old Ismael Gamboa is described as approximately 5' 01", around 120 pounds. He last seen wearing a blue shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information please contact District 3 police station at 414-935-7233.