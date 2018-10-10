× Milwaukee School Board unanimously elects Keith Posley as superintendent

MILWAUKEE — He has held the job with the label “interim” since May 21. Now Keith Posley is officially the superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools.

Posley was voted in unanimously by the Milwaukee Board of School Directors at its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

In a news release, Posley issued the following statement:

“Nothing is more important than the academic success of our young people. I look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with the Milwaukee Board of School Directors, families, staff and all community friends of our students.”

Posley started his career in MPS in 1990 as a school teacher at Franklin Elementary. He later became an assistant principal, principal and served in various district administrative roles.