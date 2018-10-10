Police need help to ID man suspected of cloning credit card

BUTLER — Police in the Village of Butler are attempting to identify a man suspected of using a credit card to make unauthorized purchases.

The victim reported to police that her TCF Bank Visa check card number was used to make those purchases. That is even though she still has possession of the card. Numerous transactions occurred in Milwaukee County.

PHOTO GALLERY

Officials say the suspect used a blue Chase Bank card with the name Donald Pierce. The suspect presented an Illinois ID card at the time of the transactions with the same name.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a black, 4-door Toyota, possibly Corolla with some missing wheel covers.

If you recognize the man in the photos, you are urged to call the Butler Police Department at 262-781-2431.