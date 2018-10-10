× Start times, networks revealed for all NLCS, ALCS games

MILWAUKEE — Major League Baseball released on Wednesday, Oct. 10 the start times and networks that all of the games in the league championship series.

Here is how the Brewers-Dodgers schedule breaks down:

Friday, Oct. 12 at Miller Park: 7:09 p.m. on FS1

Saturday, Oct. 13 at Miller Park: 3:09 p.m. on FOX

Monday, Oct. 15 at Dodgers Stadium: 6:39 p.m. on FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 16 at Dodgers Stadium: 8:09 p.m. on FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Dodgers Stadium (if necessary): 4:05 p.m. on FS1

Friday, Oct. 19 at Miller Park (if necessary): 7:39 p.m. on FS1

Saturday, Oct. 20 at Miller Park (if necessary): 8:09 p.m. on FS1

CLICK HERE to see when the ALCS games between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros will be played.

The World Series begins on Tuesday, Oct. 23 and runs through Oct. 31 (if necessary). All of the games in the World Series will be seen on FOX6.