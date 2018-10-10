The King of Paint does ‘pinstriping and hand painted lettering right’

ST. FRANCIS -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at The King of Paint in St. Francis.

About The King of Paint (website)

We are –TRADITIONAL HAND PAINTED SIGN MAKERS– we capitalize that because it is the difference between what we do and what you get from the ‘other guys’. We do Pinstriping and Hand Painted Lettering Right!

We use traditional materials (One Shot enamel paint and real gold leafing) with traditional tools (brushes not computers) mixed with our years of graphic and sign knowledge.

Take a look at our services and galleries and please contact us. We would love to work on your project!