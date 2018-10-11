Duluth assesses damage from powerful storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DULUTH, Minn. — City crews are assessing damage along the Lake Superior shoreline in Duluth after powerful winds produced destructive waves.

Waves more than a foot high crashed into the shoreline Wednesday, tossing boulders and debris onto the lake walk and flooding nearby streets. The damage comes about a year after an October storm caused an estimated $10 million in damage along the lakefront.

The storm flooded the basements of some businesses near Canal Park and damaged Brighton Beach.

WDIO-TV reports Little Angies and Vikre were among the businesses in Canal Park that closed Wednesday because of flooding. Lake Avenue restaurant owner Mark Swenson says crews were working to pump the water from the basement.

In Wisconsin, the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for northern Ashland County until 11:30 p.m. Thursday.