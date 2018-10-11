× FOX6, American Red Cross to host disaster relief phone bank on Saturday

MILWAUKEE — Hurricane Michael was the third most powerful hurricane to ever make landfall in the U.S. mainland. The storm is still causing unbelievable amounts of devastation. Recovery efforts are only just beginning, and the cleanup will take months.

FOX6 and the American Red Cross are teaming up to offer comfort and relief to those facing the aftermath of Michael’s incredible destruction.

We’ll be hosting a Hurricane Michael Disaster Relief Phone Bank on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 2 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Any donation, large or small, will make a difference to those who have lost so much. Thank you in advance for your generosity.