Gear up for the game with these easy snack, cocktail recipes

MILWAUKEE -- The Eagles take on the Giants Thursday night, Oct. 11 on Thursday Night Football right here on Fox6! Whether you are looking for a new take on a party-pleasing classic or need a quick cocktail, Ryan Timm from Miss Mary’s Mix joins Wake Up with some party recipes perfect for tailgating.
Chili Queso Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 cup chili
- 1 cup shredded cheddar
- 4 oz softened cream cheese
- 1 cup Miss Mary`s Premium Bloody Mary Mix - Bold & Spicy
- Optional: Fresh parsley, green onions for garnish
Instructions:
- Combine all ingredients into a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring often.
- Serve warm. Try it in a small crockpot for game day!
- Serve with tortilla chips, vegetables or baguettes
Miss Mary's Bloody Mary:
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. vodka
- 6 oz. Miss Mary`s Bloody Mary Mix
- Garnish with fresh toppings of choice
Instructions:
- Shake vodka and mix together with ice
- Pour into pint glass and add fresh garnishes