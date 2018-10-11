Gear up for the game with these easy snack, cocktail recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Eagles take on the Giants Thursday night, Oct. 11 on Thursday Night Football right here on Fox6! Whether you are looking for a new take on a party-pleasing classic or need a quick cocktail, Ryan Timm from Miss Mary’s Mix joins Wake Up with some party recipes perfect for tailgating.

Chili Queso Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup chili

1 cup shredded cheddar

4 oz softened cream cheese

1 cup Miss Mary`s Premium Bloody Mary Mix - Bold & Spicy

Optional: Fresh parsley, green onions for garnish

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients into a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring often.

Serve warm. Try it in a small crockpot for game day!

Serve with tortilla chips, vegetables or baguettes

Miss Mary's Bloody Mary:

Ingredients:

2 oz. vodka

6 oz. Miss Mary`s Bloody Mary Mix

Garnish with fresh toppings of choice

Instructions: