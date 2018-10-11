Gear up for the game with these easy snack, cocktail recipes

Frost advisory, freeze warning for SE Wisconsin from 1 a.m. – 9 a.m. Friday

MILWAUKEE -- The Eagles take on the Giants Thursday night, Oct. 11 on Thursday Night Football right here on Fox6! Whether you are looking for a new take on a party-pleasing classic or need a quick cocktail, Ryan Timm from Miss Mary’s Mix joins Wake Up with some party recipes perfect for tailgating.

Chili Queso Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup chili
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar
  • 4 oz softened cream cheese
  • 1 cup Miss Mary`s Premium Bloody Mary Mix - Bold & Spicy
  • Optional: Fresh parsley, green onions for garnish

Instructions:

  • Combine all ingredients into a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil.
  • Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring often.
  • Serve warm. Try it in a small crockpot for game day!
  • Serve with tortilla chips, vegetables or baguettes

Miss Mary's Bloody Mary:

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz. vodka
  • 6 oz. Miss Mary`s Bloody Mary Mix
  • Garnish with fresh toppings of choice

Instructions:

  • Shake vodka and mix together with ice
  • Pour into pint glass and add fresh garnishes