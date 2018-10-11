Police need help locating 83-year-old man last seen Wednesday morning in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Police in the Town of Oakland in Jefferson County need your help locating a man considered missing and endangered.

John Rindahl, 83, was last seen leaving his home on Wednesday, Oct. 10 around 9:30 a.m.

His vehicle was later located in Dane County, in the Town of Albion, but Rindahl hasn’t had any contact with family or friends.

He’s described as a man, white, standing 5’10” tall and weighing 220 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing black cargo pants and a T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.