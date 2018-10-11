Purchase an empty bowl, fill up the hungry at the 20th annual Milwaukee Empty Bowls fundraiser

MILWAUKEE -- This year, a local fundraiser celebrates 20 years. Milwaukee Empty Bowls uses the ares to help raise money for local food banks and meal programs. Ramie Camarena with Milwaukee Empty Bowls and Anne Stadler with Beans and Barley join Wake Up with more.

About Milwaukee Empty Bowls (website)

Milwaukee Empty Bowls is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization that uses art to heighten hunger awareness and raise funds that help food pantries and meal programs in Milwaukee. We create hand-made bowls that are offered to the public at our main event in October. A $25 donation ($10 for bowls made by kids) includes a bowl and delicious soup and bread made and donated by area restaurants and bread shops. MEB, now in our 19th year, started as a grassroots offshoot of Empty Bowls, an event at a Michigan high school that has blossomed across the US and the world.

In addition to our main event, you can find Milwaukee Empty Bowls at select fairs throughout the year, where we continue to share the love of art and hunger awareness.

Milwaukee Empty Bowls is a proud member of Local First Milwaukee, a membership alliance of Milwaukee businesses and nonprofits that educates the public on the importance of supporting local.