× Shots fired between 2 men after altercation near 22nd and Finn in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 24-year-old man was shot and wounded after an altercation near 22nd and Finn on Milwaukee’s north side Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. Police say the 24-year-old suspect and the victim, a 37-year-old Milwaukee man, were engaged in an altercation. The suspect left the residence, returned with a firearm and shot at the victim. However, the victim returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was conveyed to a local hospital.

The victim and suspect are known to one another.