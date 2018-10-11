Still looking to get into the NLCS games this weekend? Here’s an option
MILWAUKEE — Maybe you can get to one of the NLCS games this weekend!
StubHub says more than 3,000 tickets are available for Game 1 (Friday, Oct. 12) — and are selling for as little as roughly $80. Here’s the breakdown of the first two games.
- 3,000 tickets available
- Get-in (least expensive ticket): $84
- Average ticket price: $225
- Where StubHub buyers are coming from (by zip)
- 53202 – Milwaukee, WI
- 53066 – Oconomowoc, WI
- 53051 – Menomonee Falls, WI
- 53562 – Middleton, WI
- 53217 – Milwaukee, WI
NLCS Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 13
- 4,000 tickets available
- Get-in price: $99.99
- Average ticket price: $239
StubHub experts also offered this tips for fans buying tickets to the games:
- Stay within your budget
- Stay safe: Never buy tickets on the street or pay cash
- Know what you’re getting: Cut the guesswork out of the view of your seat with 360-degree virtual view technology
- Don’t overshare: Be careful not to share screenshots of tickets on social media