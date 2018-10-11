Frost advisory, freeze warning for SE Wisconsin from 1 a.m. – 9 a.m. Friday

Still looking to get into the NLCS games this weekend? Here’s an option

Posted 1:57 pm, October 11, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE — Maybe you can get to one of the NLCS games this weekend!

StubHub says more than 3,000 tickets are available for Game 1 (Friday, Oct. 12) — and are selling for as little as roughly $80. Here’s the breakdown of the first two games.

NLCS Game 1: Friday, Oct. 12

  • 3,000 tickets available
  • Get-in (least expensive ticket): $84
  • Average ticket price: $225
  • Where StubHub buyers are coming from (by zip)
    • 53202 – Milwaukee, WI
    • 53066 – Oconomowoc, WI
    • 53051 – Menomonee Falls, WI
    • 53562 – Middleton, WI
    • 53217 – Milwaukee, WI

NLCS Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 13

  • 4,000 tickets available
  • Get-in price: $99.99
  • Average ticket price: $239

StubHub experts also offered this tips for fans buying tickets to the games:

  • Stay within your budget
  • Stay safe:  Never buy tickets on the street or pay cash
  • Know what you’re getting:  Cut the guesswork out of the view of your seat with 360-degree virtual view technology
  • Don’t overshare:  Be careful not to share screenshots of tickets on social media
Related stories