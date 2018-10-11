× Still looking to get into the NLCS games this weekend? Here’s an option

MILWAUKEE — Maybe you can get to one of the NLCS games this weekend!

StubHub says more than 3,000 tickets are available for Game 1 (Friday, Oct. 12) — and are selling for as little as roughly $80. Here’s the breakdown of the first two games.

NLCS Game 1: Friday, Oct. 12

3,000 tickets available

Get-in (least expensive ticket): $84

Average ticket price: $225

Where StubHub buyers are coming from (by zip) 53202 – Milwaukee, WI 53066 – Oconomowoc, WI 53051 – Menomonee Falls, WI 53562 – Middleton, WI 53217 – Milwaukee, WI



NLCS Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 13

4,000 tickets available

Get-in price: $99.99

Average ticket price: $239

StubHub experts also offered this tips for fans buying tickets to the games: