The Hop involved in 2nd minor crash in 2 days in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Hop, Milwaukee’s streetcar, has been involved in a second minor collision with another vehicle.

Milwaukee police confirm for FOX6 News that a vehicle had its door open and the streetcar struck that driver’s side door on Jackson Street just north of State Street. This incident happened at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

The Hop had been involved in another minor crash on Tuesday morning, Oct. 9 — again on Jackson Street, between Juneau and State. No one was hurt — though DPW officials said there was minor damage to both vehicles.

DPW officials after the first incident issued this statement:

“This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of proper parking along the streetcar route. Vehicles must always be parked completely inside the striping on the road, and motorists should always use caution when opening doors as bicycles, buses, cars, trucks or streetcars could be approaching from behind.”