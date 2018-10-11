The perfect pumpkin: Gardening pro offers tips on harvesting, storing, carving and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's pumpkin picking season! But how do you know if you're getting a good one? And what can you do with it when you bring it home? Gardening pro Melinda Myers explains how to pick a pumpkin in the field, how to select a good one if they've already been harvested, how to store a pumpkin and ways to make it last as long as possible after carving.

She's also offering some fun ways to use pumpkins, including carving them out for flower planters, doing a crayon-dripped decorated project or even a pumpkin keg!

More info on the projects can be found on Melinda's website.

You can also go see Melinda at the Milwaukee NARI Fall Home & Remodeling Show this weekend. She's presenting "Fall Planting and Prep for a Beautiful Spring Garden" Saturday at 2 p.m. That's at the Wisconsin Exposition Center at State Fair Park.

