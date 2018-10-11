The sound of polka is in the air as Oktoberfest kicks off in Cedarburg

CEDARBURG -- Don your dirndl and raise a stein -- Oktoberfest has arrived in Cedarburg! The annual German festival kicks off Saturday, Oct. 14.

About Cedarburg Oktoberfest

A perfect weekend in October now includes Oktoberfest in Downtown Historic Cedarburg bursting with gemuetlichkeit, Saturday, October 13, 11 am – 8 pm and Sunday, October 14, 10 am - 5 pm. Free admission and 2-hour parking limit is lifted on festival weekend.

A huge tent will be erected in the US Bank Parking Lot (W63 N641 Washington Avenue) to cover the bands, the dance floor and tables, lending a true Oktoberfest feel. Oktoberfest means authentic German music and the entertainment features Pommersche Tanzdeel Dancers, Tuba Dan, the Alte Kameraden Band, D'Lustig'n Wendlstoana Dancers and the Cedarburg Civic Band plus a wooden dance floor for Polka fans. And, if you’ve never seen a live Glockenspiel Show (Cuckoo Clock), this delightful, goofy event will make you laugh as it reappears every two hours.

You will find German foods and beers, wines and German desserts. Festivals of Cedarburg will dish up authentic German dinners, classics like Sauerbraten, Wiener Schnitzel, German Sausage Platter, and other delights. Cedarburg Lion’s will serve Currywurst, Bratwurst and Hotdogs. Guests will also find specialty beers such as Hofbrau, Hacker Pschorr, Leinenkugel Oktoberfestand Bluemoon. We will also be serving award winning wines from Cedar Creek Winery and speciality beer from The Fermentorium.

Silly contests with prize awards include Saturday’s Best Lederhosen/Dirndl Judging Contest, and Sauerkraut Eating Contest and Sunday’s German Spelling Bee from Ault to Zither (A-Z).

There will be a merchant’s marketplace on the grounds. Around town, arts will be highlighted all weekend long with the Cedarburg Artists Guild Covered Bridge Studio Tour (www.cedarburgartistsguild.com). While in Cedarburg, tour the Cedarburg Cultural Center’s art exhibits, Cedarburg History Museum and Visitor Center, the historic Kuhefuss House (1849), Paul J. Yank Cedarburg Brewery (1843), Cedar Creek Winery in the Wittenberg Woolen Mill or better known as the Cedar Creek Settlement (1864), the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts and the Cedarburg Art Museum. Most are within walking distance from the Festival.

For the automobile aficionados, members of the Milwaukee Region Porsche Club of America will be displaying their cars during Oktoberfest on Sunday, October 14 from Noon to 3:00 p.m. A variety of Porsches is expected at this event, including some of the earliest models.

Stroll along Washington Avenue absorbing the charm and historic ambiance of thriving downtown Cedarburg, chock-full of unique retail shops and restaurants. Founded in the 1840’s, Cedarburg was declared a National Historic District listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The city is home to more than 100 restored and intact buildings of historic significance.

***Please note, pets are not allowed on the festival grounds and festival attendees ar

