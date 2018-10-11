TMZ: Extras on ‘Joker’ movie locked in subway train

Posted 9:19 am, October 11, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE --  Hollywood headlines Thursday morning, Oct. 11: Kanye West is meeting with President Trump and extras on the "Joker" movie set are locked on subway train. Casey Carver at TMZ joins Wake Up with the scoop.

Topics:

  1. Kanye West Gets Front Row Seat to See Trump Sign New Music Law
  2. Selena Gomez Has 'Emotional Breakdown' and Now Receiving Mental Health Treatment
  3. Teresa Giudice Won't Move Kids to Italy When Husband Joe is Deported
  4. Extras On 'Joker' Movie Locked in Subway Train and Forced to Pee On Tracks