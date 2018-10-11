× Wisconsin National Guard sends troops to Florida for Hurricane Michael relief

WEST BEND — The Wisconsin National Guard will be sending a team of 12 soldiers to Florida to support Hurricane Michael relief efforts.

According to a news release from Wisconsin National Guard officials, two UH-60 Black Hawk medevac helicopters from the Wisconsin Army National Guard flight facility in West Bend reported for state active duty Wednesday, Oct. 10 to prepare for deployment to Florida.

Gov. Scott Walker authorized Wisconsin’s support to Florida after the state received an emergency management assistance compact — or EMAC — request from Florida.

“Assisting civil authorities during times of emergency is one of the core missions of the National Guard,” said Maj. Gen. Don Dunbar, Wisconsin’s adjutant general. “Our Soldiers and Airmen in the Wisconsin National Guard continue to demonstrate their professionalism, and they always stand ready to respond when called.”

The medevac unit brings a variety of capabilities to the response, including medical treatment and transport as well as hoist capabilities that can pull individuals from areas cut off by high water.

The mission to Florida continues a busy fall for Wisconsin Army National Guard medevac units based out of West Bend. Multiple crews recently returned from North Carolina where they assisted in the wake of Hurricane Florence as well.