1 killed, 1 injured following ATV crash in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after crashing an ATV in Mount Pleasant early Friday morning, Oct. 12.

Mount Pleasant police and the South Shore Fire Department responded to Braun Road a little after 1:30 a.m. The caller, the passenger, told authorities that his friend was unconscious.

When officials arrived, officers found the ejected ATV riders. The driver died at the scene and the passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say it was later discovered that alcohol may be a factor. The ATV ignored “Road Closed” signs while heading eastbound on Braun Road. The driver then drove into a rocky ravine where this is no roadway and struck the bank of the ravine. Speed was also a contributing factor.

The Racine County Medical Examiners Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and Wisconsin State Patrol all responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

The names of the riders are being withheld, but police say the driver and passenger were both 21 years old and were from Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant police remind the public to not bypass “Road Closed” signs and that this crash may have been avoided if those signs were obeyed for public safety.