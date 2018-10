Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- AJ Bombers brings the Miller Park experience into its restaurants.

Since AJ Bombers is inside the stadium all year long supporting the Brewers and feeding Brewers fans, they've decided to bring that stadium experience into the restaurants to celebrate this playoff series. Beginning Friday, Oct. 12 through the end of the series, AJ Bombers is turning into Bernie's Bombers in solidarity with the crew.

