Brewers announce NLCS roster against Los Angeles Dodgers

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have released their roster for the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Game 1 begins at 7:09 p.m. at Miller Park Friday, Oct. 12.

The team shared on Twitter that pitcher Xavier Cedeño is in and Keon Broxton is out.

LHP Xavier Cedeño is added. OF Keon Broxton is removed. Your #Brewers #NLCS roster: pic.twitter.com/jLdRHxNf4v — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 12, 2018

PITCHERS (12)

39 RHP Corbin Burnes

33 LHP Xavier Cedeño

45 RHP Jhoulys Chacín

47 LHP Gio Gonzalez

41 RHP Junior Guerra

71 LHP Josh Hader

32 RHP Jeremy Jeffress

46 RHP Corey Knebel

20 LHP Wade Miley

51 RHP Freddy Peralta

48 RHP Joakim Soria

53 RHP Brandon Woodruff

CATCHERS (2)

15 Erik Kratz

9 Manny Piña

INFIELDERS (6)

24 Jesús Aguilar

3 Orlando Arcia

18 Mike Moustakas

14 Hernán Pérez

5 Jonathan Schoop

21 Travis Shaw

OUTFIELDERS (5)

8 Ryan Braun

6 Lorenzo Cain

28 Curtis Granderson

16 Domingo Santana

22 Christian Yelich

STAFF