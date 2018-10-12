Brewers, Dodgers fans expected to spend some serious cash for Game 1 of NLCS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The team is set and so is the field. All Miller Park needs now are some fans. But that won't be a problem-- Friday night's game is another sellout.

Game One of the National League Championship Series kicks off Friday, Oct. 12 as the Milwaukee Brewers host the Los Angeles Dodgers at 7:09 p.m.

Fans of both teams are expected to spend some serious cash. The game is sold out but there are tickets available on the secondary market.

Tickets to Brewers NLCS games are almost twice as much as their match-up against the Colorado Rockies. If you can stand the entire game, tickets on the secondary market start $89. Terrace reserve seats are going for $150 and good seats are $400, $500 and above.

"This is probably for a lot of fans the last series that's going to be actually affordable," said Mike Holzberger, Connections Ticket Service. "And good seats are still going to be 300, 400, 500 -- sky is the limit if you have something in the first couple of row."

And your ticket is only the beginning. Add in your Brewers swag, peanuts and crackerjacks, a few beers -- and a night at the ballpark will run you more than your mortgage payment.

A playoff run is big business for the local economy. When a big franchise like the Dodgers is in town, Visit Milwaukee says exposure is great.

"Of course the hotels love it, first of all but also restaurant and bars. They are going there before and after the game and are also really good tourists," said Claire Koenig, Visit Milwaukee.

If the Brewers make it to the World Series, ticket prices are expected to start at $600 or more for the cheap seats.