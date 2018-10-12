City officials unveil Brewers-themed fire hydrants in downtown Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks were first to get custom-painted fire hydrants for outside of Fiserv Forum. But not to be outdone, the Milwaukee Brewers now have a couple of nicely painted hydrants!

Chad Schuster, a Milwaukee Water Works staff member, designed a Milwaukee Brewers-themed hydrant to celebrate the home town team’s participation in the National League Championship Series beginning Friday, Oct. 12. You can find the new hydrants near the intersection of Water and Kilbourn in downtown Milwaukee.

By the way, Schuster was also the person who designed the Bucks-themed hydrants (below).

Milwaukee Water Works is responsible for the maintenance of the city’s 19,500+ fire hydrants.