× Country star Kip Moore to perform at The Riverside Nov. 29

MILWAUKEE — Kip Moore will be playing at The Riverside on Nov. 29. The show is part of his Room To Spare: Acoustic Tour with Charlie Worsham and Jillian Jacqueline.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets online.

The signer/songwriter announced he will release Room To Spare: The Acoustic Sessions EP on November 16. Fans can pre-order the upcoming release starting today here.

ROOM TO SPARE: THE ACOUSTIC SESSIONS Track List: