Country star Kip Moore to perform at The Riverside Nov. 29

Posted 8:53 am, October 12, 2018, by

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 19: Kip Moore performs onstage at the Nashville Songwriters Awards 2018 at Ryman Auditorium on September 19, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

MILWAUKEE — Kip Moore will be playing at The Riverside on Nov. 29. The show is part of his Room To Spare: Acoustic Tour with Charlie Worsham and Jillian Jacqueline.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets online.

The signer/songwriter announced he will release Room To Spare: The Acoustic Sessions EP on November 16. Fans can pre-order the upcoming release starting today here.

ROOM TO SPARE: THE ACOUSTIC SESSIONS Track List:

  1. Plead The Fifth (Acoustic Version) (Luke Dick, Josh Kear)
  2. Tennessee Boy (Kip Moore, Dan Couch)
  3. Love You To The Moon (Charlie Worsham, Natalie Hemby, Luke Dick)
  4.  It Ain’t California (Kip Moore, Charlie Worsham, Jon Mabe)
  5. Wish It Was Me (Kip Moore, Adam Browder, Scott Stepakoff, Dan Couch)    
  6. Come Home With You (Kip Moore, Troy Verges, Blair Daly)
  7. Part Of Growing Up (Kip Moore, Josh Miller, Andrew DeRoberts)