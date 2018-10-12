Country star Kip Moore to perform at The Riverside Nov. 29
MILWAUKEE — Kip Moore will be playing at The Riverside on Nov. 29. The show is part of his Room To Spare: Acoustic Tour with Charlie Worsham and Jillian Jacqueline.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets online.
The signer/songwriter announced he will release Room To Spare: The Acoustic Sessions EP on November 16. Fans can pre-order the upcoming release starting today here.
ROOM TO SPARE: THE ACOUSTIC SESSIONS Track List:
- Plead The Fifth (Acoustic Version) (Luke Dick, Josh Kear)
- Tennessee Boy (Kip Moore, Dan Couch)
- Love You To The Moon (Charlie Worsham, Natalie Hemby, Luke Dick)
- It Ain’t California (Kip Moore, Charlie Worsham, Jon Mabe)
- Wish It Was Me (Kip Moore, Adam Browder, Scott Stepakoff, Dan Couch)
- Come Home With You (Kip Moore, Troy Verges, Blair Daly)
- Part Of Growing Up (Kip Moore, Josh Miller, Andrew DeRoberts)