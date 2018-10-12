Flashback Friday to 1971: Brewers’ Bob Uecker appears on The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are on a legendary streak in the playoffs. Bob Uecker, the team’s play-by-play announcer since 1971, is just as legendary.

For a little fun on “flashback Friday,” Oct. 12 — and ahead of the Brewers Game 1 vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS — we’re looking back at Uecker’s first year, with an appearance on The Tonight show Starring Johnny Carson.

Watch it below:

The Brewers take on the Dodgers on Friday, Oct. 12. The first pitch is set for 7:09 p.m.

You can watch “The Tonight Show” starring Johnny Carson on TV 6.2 or Spectrum channel 986 or 189.