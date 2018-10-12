× George Webb restaurants to give away FREE burgers after Brewers win ’12 in a row’ 🍔

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS Friday night, Oct. 12 — marking 12 wins in a row for the Crew. The winning streak means George Webb restaurants will keep to their promise: FREE hamburgers for all!

George Webb shared on their Facebook page Friday night, the free burgers will be given away on Thursday, Oct. 18 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The post reads: They did it!!! (We always knew they would!) In honor of George Webb’s famous prediction, we will be giving away FREE BURGERS* on Thursday, October 18th from 2PM to 6PM. Plus, we’ll have special pricing on other menu items including fries, soft drinks, and more.

*Limit 1 per person, dine in or carry out

The “12 in a Row” promotion unofficially began in the 1940s, then was formalized in 1965 when owners painted the prediction on restaurant walls and advertised in local papers. As legend goes, George Webb boldly stated that once the hometown team won 12 games in a row, he would serve free hamburgers.

Sure enough, in 1987, the Crew stormed out of the gates for 13 straight wins, and as a result, George Webb handed out almost 170,000 free hamburgers and celebrated alongside thousands of hungry fans.