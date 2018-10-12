Heading to Miller Park? Here are some shortcuts to beat traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- If you're heading out to the Milwaukee Brewers game on Friday, Oct. 12, there's going to be a lot of traffic. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins Wake Up to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.

Brewers game traffic

From the south:

Allow extra time on I-94 North

Exit early and take Canal Street

From the west:

Bluemound Road or Wisconsin Avenue to Highway 175/Miller Park Way

From the northwest:

Appleton Avenue/ Highway 175 South to Miller Park Way

Construction updates

I-94 North /South Long-term closures starting Monday, Oct. 15