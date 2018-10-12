Heading to Miller Park? Here are some shortcuts to beat traffic

MILWAUKEE -- If you're heading out to the Milwaukee Brewers game on Friday, Oct. 12, there's going to be a lot of traffic. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins Wake Up to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.
Brewers game traffic
From the south:
- Allow extra time on I-94 North
- Exit early and take Canal Street
From the west:
- Bluemound Road or Wisconsin Avenue to Highway 175/Miller Park Way
From the northwest:
- Appleton Avenue/ Highway 175 South to Miller Park Way
Construction updates
I-94 North /South Long-term closures starting Monday, Oct. 15
- I-94 West exit to 27th Street
- 27th Street entrance ramp to I-94 East
- West Frontage Road & 27th Street intersection
- I-94 West exit to 7 Mile Road