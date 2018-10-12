Juan Mata-Chavez sentenced to 12 years in prison in crash that killed woman, injured her son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Juan Mata-Chavez on Friday, Oct. 12 to 12 years in prison. This, in connection with a violent hit-and-run crash that happened on Sunday, Feb. 4 near 15th and Lincoln that killed a mother and injured her son after they left church.

Monica Hernandez, 43, died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash. Her son, 13, was hurt.

The entire crash was captured by surveillance camera.

Four people fled the truck after the crash, and one of those people, a passenger in the truck at the time, helped police identify the driver — Mata-Chavez. Prosecutors say he has a revoked license due to a prior OWI offense.

The medical examiner’s report from this incident indicates the pickup truck was being driven “at freeway speeds on a city street,” with snow and slush on the street. The posted speed limit in the area is 30 miles-per-hour.

Mata-Chavez, 28, later turned himself in to police on Feb. 8.