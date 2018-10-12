MPD: Suspect sought after shooting incident near Weil and Center Streets

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect wanted for the shooting that happened near Weil and Center Streets early on Saturday, Oct. 6.

Officials say the suspect and victim were involved in an argument shortly after 2 a.m. at which time the suspect shot the victim and then fled from the scene.

The suspect is described as a male, black, 30 to 35 years of age, 6’2″ tall with a heavy build and a bald head. He goes by the name of “Rel.”

If you have any information that could help Milwaukee police, you’re urged to call 414-935-7360.