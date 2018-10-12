× Nearly 200 phone scam attempts reported to We Energies over past 2 days

MILWAUKEE — We Energies customers have been the targets of a phone scam that has affected nearly 200 customers throughout southeast Wisconsin and the Fox Valley.

A news release from We Energies says scammers are using a service disconnection threat — and trying to convince customers to purchase prepaid debit cards and provide the card information to them.

We Energies reminds all customers that it does not solicit payment from customers in a threatening manner. If you get a call that sounds suspicious, hang up immediately and call We Energies.

