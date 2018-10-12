New concession items offered in NLCS including Flaming Hot Cheetos Loaded Mac

MILWAUKEE — For those lucky enough to attend the National League Championship Series (NLCS) at Miller Park, they will have the opportunity to try some new concession items offered up by Delaware North.

The new items include:

Loaded Pork Tamales (NLCS)* Pork tamale, cheese sauce, black bean and corn salsa, and cilantro lime cream



Jalapeno Cheddar Bacon Brat Burger (NLCS)* Brat patty topped with cheese sauce, jalapenos, bacon on a pretzel bun



Triple Play Brat 3/1 brat topped with pulled pork, bacon, cheese and beer onions on a pretzel bun



Flaming Hot Cheetos Loaded Mac White mac and cheese topped with fresh cheese curds, bacon and flaming hot Cheetos



Totchos Tater tots with cheese sauce, bacon, sour cream, jalapenos, and chives



PHOTO GALLERY