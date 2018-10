MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS. The first pitch was at 7:09 p.m. at Miller Park on Friday, Oct. 12.

A first pitch by Mr. Baseball and we’re ready to #PlayBall in Game 1 of the NLCS at Miller Park! #LetsGo #OurCrewOurOctober pic.twitter.com/84502xpjEK — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 13, 2018

Ahead of Game 1, was a ceremonial pitch by Milwaukee Brewers announcer Bob Uecker.

There is perhaps no better ambassador for Brewers baseball than the 84-year-old Uecker.

Fittingly, he’s known by the nickname “Mr. Baseball.”